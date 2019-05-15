PA Rapid Response Team to hold meeting for Wood-Mode employees

HARRISBURG – Laid off Wood-Mode employees will have their chance to learn about services available to them next week. More than 800 laid off workers can meet with the state labor department’s Rapid Response Team next Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Weber Chapel at Susquehanna University.

Officials will outline all services available to displaced workers. That includes unemployment insurance, health and pension benefits, job search activities and more. Additionally, there is a job fair next week. That will be held next Wednesday at the Selinsgrove VFW from 1-5 p.m., a fair emphasized for U.S. armed forces veterans.

State Representatives Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer), Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), and Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), tell us the Department of Labor and Industry are coordinating the meeting with Wood-Mode employees at Weber Chapel. Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz is in on the organization of the meeting.

The state lawmakers also encourage those affected to promptly apply for unemployment compensation. Those affected should also reach out to the local CareerLink center for job search and training assistance.