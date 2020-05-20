Dept. of Health updates postponed due technical issues

HARRISBURG – A technical glitch has delayed the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 updates. The department announced Wednesday afternoon there is an issue with the statewide surveillance data system, which postponed Wednesday’s media briefing. The technical issues are in the process of being resolved and once the data becomes available, the department will issue an update.

Thursday, the Department of Health will resume with an update on COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania via press release to reports and media briefing.