Dept. of Health orders further COVID-19 protections for hospital staff

HARRISBURG – All hospitals have until the beginning of next week to create safer environments for its staff and patients from COVID-19. In a release Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced an order requiring all hospitals take additional steps to further protect patients and staff. They have until next Monday to do so.

The order addresses several concerns raised by nurses and other front-line workers. It requires hospitals to notify staff who’ve been in close contact with a confirmed or probable virus case within 24 hours.

Testing symptomatic and asymptomatic hospital staff members must also be done for staffers who received notice of close contact with COVID-19 cases upon request. There also must be procuring and distributing nationally approved respirators to staff when that person determines a mask is soiled, damaged or otherwise ineffective. Universal masking must continue except for those under two years-old or if it would create a further health risk.

The health department says if a patient, family member, or staff member is concerned about safety, an anonymous complaint must be filed with the department.