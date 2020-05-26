Dept of Health: Masking for green zones, more guidance coming

HARRISBURG – It looks like masking in Pennsylvania is here to stay as the state continues reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Tuesday’s daily update, Penna. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says masking will still be strongly recommended, even for counties going green this week, “We want people to wear masks, even in the green zone. We want people to be able to continue to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and continue to be vigilant for the potential spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Levine also says large gatherings will still be restricted in green zones, “We’re not going to recommend very large gatherings, such as a large concert or something like that. We do want people to continue practicing social distancing as much as they possibly can.”

Dr. Levine says more guidance for counties going green this Friday will be announced later this week. Governor Tom Wolf announced last week Snyder and Montour counties are two of now 18 counties moving to the green phase this Friday. The governor announced Tuesday he’s also adding Centre County. Listen to today’s full remarks here.