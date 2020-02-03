Department of Health: Residents Threat from Coronavirus Remains Low

HARRISBURG – Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine Monday reminded Pennsylvanians the threat from the spreading Coronavirus remains low. While there have been 11 confirmed cases in the United States, there are no confirmed cases in Pennsylvania currently.

As the Wolf Administration and the Department of Health emphasize Asian American/Pacific Islander individuals are at no higher of a risk of carrying the coronavirus than any other individual.

Anyone who does not feel well should:

Cover any coughs or sneezes with their elbow, not their hands.

Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas.

Contain– if someone is sick, they should stay home until they are feeling better.

If you have traveled to China in the last 14 days, or come into direct contact with someone who has, and feel sick with fever, cough, or have difficulty breathing, you should seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in December 2019. The majority of the cases have occurred in China, but have also spread to other countries, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan.