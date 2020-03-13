Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Six New Presumptive Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 28

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — four residents from Montgomery County and two residents from Delaware County. All are adults and are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 28 cases; 22 of the cases are presumptive positive and six cases, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and four in Montgomery County have been confirmed by the CDC.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”