Northumberland County nursing home removed from DOH list

HARRISBURG – In Wednesday’s daily update from the state Department of Health, an unnamed Northumberland County Nursing Home was removed from the list of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases.

When asked about this by WKOK, a Department of Health spokesperson says the facility that was on the list of cases is actually not one of their licensed facilities….Only certain licensed facilities are on the state’s list…that would include nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.

For that reason, the Northumberland County nursing home was removed. However, we can say, the six cases reported there, four among residents, two among employees, did take place, but we improperly placed on the state’s nursing home list.