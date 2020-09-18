Department of Health adding COVID-19 testing sites in Columbia, Centre counties

HARRISBURG – Two surrounding area counties are getting additional COVID-19 testing sites to combat rapid rises in cases in those areas. In a release Friday, the state Department of Health says those new testing sites are heading for Columbia and Centre counties. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says since the beginning of the month, there has been an increase of 173 Columbia County cases, and over 1,100 Centre County cases.

The health department says these testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test, even if you show no symptoms, and up to 500 registered people can be tested per day. Columbia County testing will be held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds at West Fort McClure Blvd. Centre County’s testing will be held at Nittany Mall in State College. Testing for both counties will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on:

Friday September 25

Saturday September 26

Tuesday, September 29

Wednesday, September 39

Thursday, October 1

Friday, October 2

Saturday, October 3

Testing is at no cost and will come on a first come, first serve basis. Those who are tested should self-isolate while awaiting test results.