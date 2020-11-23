Department of Health: 11,000 COVID-19 Cases in Two Days

HARRISBURG – Over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide the last two days, including 232 in the Valley.

In its daily update Monday which also includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11,837 new statewide cases, with the total over 314,000, of which 64% have recovered. 69 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 9,900. There are also over 3,400 residents hospitalized statewide, including 767 in the ICU and 380 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 104 new Union County cases have been reported, that means the county has had 1,335 cases since the start of the pandemic and 15 deaths. 91 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed bringing the county total to 2,279 overall with 120 deaths. Snyder County has 28 new cases at 871 overall and a new death at 20 total. Montour has nine new cases at 413 overall and 15 deaths.

Hospitals numbers are up also:

Geisinger Danville has more COVID-19 patients: 74 are admitted, 15 are on ventilators and 27 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin– 11 people admitted, none on ventilators, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 31 patients, three on ventilators, seven in ICU admitted according to hospital official

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University – 378 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Bucknell now has 9 active cases and a total of 73 students and staff with the disease this semester.

Susquehanna University won’t have any more dashboard updates until January with students off campus for the rest of the semester.

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 22 inmates and nine staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 76 inmates (41 at USPAllenwood, 35 at Medium) and nine staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has four active cases right now among staff.

No changes at long-term care facilities:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 438 total resident cases, 138 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 1 active employee case with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 86 total resident cases, 17 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In two Montour County facilities – 83 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 3 active Grandview cases – 2 employee, 0 residents (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in November. Approximately 14,070 of total cases are among health care workers. There are 2,705,170 individuals who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.