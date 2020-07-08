Department of Education: Masking mandate applies to schools

HARRISBURG – Yes, when the state implemented its universal masking order last week, that means your kids will be required to wear a mask when they return to school this fall. That realization has been coming to light this week, after a clarification was recently released by the Department of Education.

On its website, the department says students are required to wear masks in school, including public K-12 schools, cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools and other similar buildings. The order still applies to all children two years and older.

The only exceptions include eating and drinking when spaced at least six feet apart, when students are seated at desks or assigned work spaces at least six feet apart, or engaged in any activity six feet apart.

Students with medical conditions, and disabilities would also be exempt, or if a student would be unable to remove a mask without assistance. Students are also not required to show documentation of those exemptions.