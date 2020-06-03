New guidance released for dentists, including routine cleanings

HARRISBURG – Dentist offices across Pennsylvania now have guidelines to safely provide oral healthcare, including routine cleanings. In a release Wednesday, the state Department of Health says dental providers should follow protocols outlined by the CDC for all procedures. Providers should ensure they have the appropriate amount of PPE and supplies to support patient volume.

The health department also is recommending all patients be screened before arriving, and social distancing should be maintained. Patients should also wash or sanitize their hands frequently and wear a mask when not undergoing treatment, and limit the number of visitors accompanying them.