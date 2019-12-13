Dems Ready to Impeach: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds & More….

AP PA Headlines 12/13/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven of nine House Democrats from Pennsylvania now say they will support the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were under consideration in the House. Freshman Rep. Conor Lamb, of suburban Pittsburgh, added his support Thursday to six of his colleagues from Pennsylvania, saying in a statement that he believes that Trump “abused his power and obstructed Congress.”

Two Democrats, freshman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of suburban Philadelphia and fourth-term Rep. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania, have declined to say how they’ll vote. All nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania say they’ll vote against the articles.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants a federal court to reject a challenge to its certification of voting machines bought by Philadelphia and two other Pennsylvania counties. Also Thursday, the machine’s maker accepted responsibility for problems that led to badly undercounted returns in a judicial race last month in Northampton County.

The machines are the ExpressVote XL touchscreen system made by Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software. ES&S acknowledged that incorrect results in last month’s election in Northampton County resulted from human errors in formatting the ballot. Ultimately, election workers counted the vote on paper ballots.

WILSON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say police wrangled a lost sheep wandering along a highway and shepherded it to safety. Wilson police say they were initially responding to a report of a crash on Route 22 early Wednesday. But they found no vehicle or injured persons, only a lone sheep. Police say an officer wrangled the sheep on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Police say the animal didn’t appear injured and had a tagged ear. Authorities say the sheep was taken to a farm where it was to stay until its owner could be found.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is moving to become the first in the Democratic presidential primary to hire field staff and open field offices in Pennsylvania. It’s a late primary state that could become an important prize. Warren’s campaign said it has hired a Pennsylvania campaign strategist and will bring on staff and open a field office in Philadelphia in the coming weeks.

Pennsylvania’s primary is April 28. It has the fifth-most Democratic primary delegates. Warren may have ground to make up in Pennsylvania. Former Vice President Joe Biden has his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia and deep political inroads in the state.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A farm that supplies vaccine manufacturers is donating nearly 100,000 surplus eggs to a central Pennsylvania food bank that’s scrambling to get them to needy families. The Bloomsburg Press Enterprise reported Thursday that the eggs are too small or too large for the drug-making process, so they’re going to help families in Columbia and Montour counties. A charity picked up about 8,000 dozen eggs this week, driving them away in a box truck but only breaking about 100. Volunteers have been stockpiling egg cartons to prepare for the donation.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift used the Billboard Women in Music stage to address a series of issues including her ongoing beef with Scooter Braun. Swift was awarded the first-ever woman of the decade honor during the 14th annual event Thursday night, the eve of her 30th birthday. Her acceptance speech lasted more than 15 minutes as she spoke about witnessing institutionalized sexism throughout her career, unfair business practices and Braun, who bought her master recordings without her knowledge.

The Grammy-winning singer also called out Braun’s supporters. “The definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying ‘But he’s always been nice to me,’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists owning their rights to own their music,” Swift said. “Of course he’s nice to you. If you’re in this room, he has something that he needs.”

Swift, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish were among the music artists who were recognized at the event, which celebrated the achievements of top female performers and executives in the music industry. Rosalia and Megan Thee Stallion, who were also honored, performed during the live stream show. The beef began after Swift discovered that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings owned her master recordings. It was announced in June that he acquired Big Machine Label Group, the label led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift’s first six albums.

Braun, who manages Grammy winners including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly, wrote a lengthy post on social media that he’s made calls to have an open discussion with Swift and squash their differences, but said he’s been rejected. However, the singer said she hasn’t heard a word from him.

NEW YORK (AP) – he Associated Press has picked its top TV characters of the decade, a list that includes Walter White from “Breaking Bad,” Don Draper from “Mad Men,” Alicia Florrick from “The Good Wife” Eleven from “Stranger Things” and Barney Stinson of “How I Met Your Mother.” One cast-member from “This Is Us” made the cut, as did someone from “Downton Abbey.” Many of the characters are on shows with an Oval Office connection, including Selina Meyer from “Veep,” Claire Underwood of “House of Cards” and Olivia Pope from “Scandal.” One character birthed dragons and one can move things with her mind.

UNDATED (AP) – A Maine man is using a dating ad to try to find a match for his mourning duckling. One of Chris Morris’ ducks, Yellow Duck, lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris’ yard in Blue Hill. Morris drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck, and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local co-op. The Bangor Daily News reports farm owner Sadie Greene might have just the duck to mend Yellow Duck’s broken heart. Greene and Morris are arranging a meeting for the ducks Sunday.

NEW YORK (AP) — If there’s an emergency, you call 911. Now federal regulators what to set up a new three-digit number specifically for mental health emergencies. That three-digit number would reach a suicide prevention hotline. Once it’s in place, you can dial 988 for mental health emergencies, just as you would 911 for general emergencies or 311 for local services.

The number will make it easier to get quick assistance — and can reduce the stigma linked to seeking mental health help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline currently uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255), where callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers. Counselors took 2.2 million calls on that hotline last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It happened this past Sunday. And this Sunday, you can check out this year’s show for the Kennedy Center Honorees. The event features tributes to actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, R&B/Funk band Earth Wind and Fire and the children’s TV show, “Sesame Street.” John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Maura Tierney are among the celebrities who took to the stage to pay tribute to the honorees.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Jonas Brothers will have the first performance of the new year on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.” They will perform live from Miami just after midnight Eastern. Sheryl Crow and Usher have been added as performers in New Orleans for the countdown in the Central time zone.

Ciara will host a West Coast concert that features Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan and Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED. The New York performers have not yet been announced.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid responded to criticism from Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley with a season-high 38 points, adding 13 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-109 victory over the Boston Celtics.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored a power-play goal at 3:02 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0. Rust controlled a bouncing puck at the top of the crease and fired it past Joonas Korpisalo for the winner and his 10th goal of the year. Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots for his third shutout in his last four appearances.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former college teammates Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin will hold a reunion of sorts when the Buffalo Bills visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. McDermott and Tomlin played together at William & Mary in the early 1990s. Now they”re on opposing sidelines as the coaches of two teams trying to reach the playoffs. Buffalo can clinch a postseason spot with a win. Pittsburgh can rise to the top wild-card position in the AFC if they can pick up their eighth victory in their last nine games. The Bills are making their first prime-time appearance since 2007. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The depleted Philadelphia Eagles still have their NFC East hopes alive as they visit the Washington Redskins. Philadelphia is without at least two of its top receivers and two running backs because of injuries. The Eagles are 6-7 but very much in the playoff race because the Dallas Cowboys also have stumbled. They would win the division by sweeping their final three games. The good news for Philadelphia is it’s facing the NFL’s worst offense in Washington. The Redskins put running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve, and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still getting used to the pro game. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

