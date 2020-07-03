Delivering generations of babies, Dr. Miller retires

LEWISBURG – Longtime obstetrician and gynecologist at Evangelical, Dr. George Miller, has retired. Over the length of his 48-year career, Dr. Miller delivered almost 8,500 babies, most of them at Evangelical Community Hospital.

In 2017, Dr. Miller began delivering care at OB/GYN of Evangelical when the Hospital acquired his practice, Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics. He also made Hospital history by playing an integral role in developing birthing rooms in what is now known as The Family Place. The rooms were designed to have a more homelike feel for mothers during delivery and allowed fathers to be a part of the birthing experience. The first room was created and in practice by 1979.

At the end of his career, Dr. Miller noted that in some cases, he had cared for several generations of the same families, delivering babies for babies he had delivered.