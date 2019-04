MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT says they’ll be some minor delays for motorists on I-80 in The Valley starting today (Monday, 4/8). The department says a delineator project is getting underway. The guardrail mounted delineators will be installed on Interstate 80 in Union, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.

They say the project is a moving operation with alternating lane restrictions. PennDOT advises motorists to be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow-moving vehicles.