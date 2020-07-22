Delays on I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties

MILTON – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound should be on alert for delays due to a highway bridge project on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Motorists are advised the left (passing) lane and shoulder on Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and the bridge at mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road. Work will be performed 24-hours a day.

As of 4:00 PM, traffic is backed up 1.5 miles from the construction site close to the Exit 212A (Williamsport exit Interstate 180 interchange).

Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4 PM to 6 PM. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.