WINFIELD – PennDOT crews will again repair the railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield today. PennDOT tells us Route 15 north will be restricted to a single lane at the rail crossing just south of Route 304 in Union Township, Union County.

PennDOT says the Union County Industrial Railroad will repair two broken concrete panels. Work is expected to be completed in one day. The crossing was where a significant repair took place in recently.