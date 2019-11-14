Delays expected for survey work on Rt 147 at CSVT

POINT TWP – Motorists can expect some 10-minute delays on Route 147 as PennDOT will perform survey activities on the CSVT bridge beams. PennDOT tells us work will take place today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Surveyors will ensure the bridge has landed at precisely the correct alignments, and future work on the deck will be insure proper elevations and other specifics.

The survey work on the bridge beams will require all traffic to be stopped under the bridge along Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. When traffic is stopped, surveyors will be walking along the beams. PennDOT says the contractor expects to complete this work today, but it may extend into tomorrow.