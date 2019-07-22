DELAYED: Route 147 King Street railroad crossing still closed

Route 147 Priestley Bridge King Street railroad crossing opening delayed

NORTHUMBERLAND – A delay in the road opening in Northumberland… PennDOT is out with an update on the King Street rail crossing work in Northumberland and they say the work is going to keep the road closed until Wednesday.

The rail crossing just off the Priestley Bridge was scheduled to be completed Monday—it is blocking Route 147 north from coming into Northumberland. Without saying why, PennDOT said the rail crossing will be closed for two more days.

North Shore Railroad is overseeing the project to replace the rail crossing as part of PennDOT’s rebuilding of parts of Duke, Front, King and Water Streets.

