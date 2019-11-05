Debut of some new voting machines in Valley

UNDATED – It’s US General Election Day across the Valley, and two counties are debuting new voting machines, as mandated by Governor Tom Wolf. Union and Snyder County residents will use the new voting machines today, after several demonstrations were held to get voters ready. Union County residents already had a test run with the new machines during the special election for the 85th District in August.

Today’s elections focus on state judges, county row office leaders, municipal government, school board, and township supervisors. There is also a ballot question about adding a Victim’s Bill of Rights to the state Constitution—the results of which won’t be tallied.

Keep refreshing WKOK.com tonight for all Election Day results.