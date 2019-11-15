Death Penalty for Cop Killer: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/14/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has decided that a man they convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania police officer should get the death penalty. The jury reached the unanimous verdict Thursday against 31-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. Holt was convicted Tuesday in the November 2017 slaying of New Kensington officer Brian Shaw.

Prosecutors contend Holt was an armed drug dealer who had planned to rob the driver of the SUV that Shaw attempted to stop in Old Kensington in Westmoreland County on the night of the shooting. Holt has maintained that he wasn’t the person who fired. The death penalty remains legal in 29 U.S. states, although four of those states, including Pennsylvania, have a moratorium on executions.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the remainder of their women’s volleyball season after discovering what the university calls “offensive” posters in the team’s locker room.The university announced the decision to cancel the Quakers’ season in a press release on their website Wednesday. The university says “vulgar” posters were found in team’s locker room earlier this week.

The release did not disclose the content of the posters. The Ivy League school’s director of athletics and recreation, M. Grace Calhoun, said the student-athletes’ behavior “is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” Officials say the issue has been referred to the school’s administration for further review. The team will not be traveling to their final two contests of the season against Yale and Brown this weekend.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pennsylvania US Senator Bob Casey is among U.S. Senators across the Northeast who are working to create new regional greenhouse gas reduction programs and expand existing efforts. Led by Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, the group has introduced bipartisan legislation to support and expand programs such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which includes the six New England states plus Delaware, Maryland and New York.

The bill would create an office within the Environmental Protection Agency for such programs to provide analysis and technical assistance and would provide grants to states and local governments looking to join programs. The bill is co-sponsored by New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy; Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey; and both senators from Connecticut, Maine and Delaware..

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is demanding that Facebook, Apple, Google and other tech companies urgently take measures to remove child porn from the web and to prevent children from accessing pornography online. Francis told a Vatican conference of religious leaders and high-tech representatives Thursday that it’s no longer acceptable to merely follow the law in monitoring online content, since technology is fast outpacing regulation.

Rather, he demanded that companies themselves assume a moral responsibility to protect young people from what he said were the ruinous effects of pornography on their emotional and sexual development. He said: “There is a need to ensure that investors and managers remain accountable, so that the good of minors and society is not sacrificed to profit.” Francis was addressing participants at the conference “Promoting Digital Child Dignity.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s new streaming service is adding a disclaimer to “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and other classics because they depict racist stereotypes. The move illustrates a challenge facing media companies when they resurrect older movies in modern times. Disney Plus has been an instant hit. The service attracted 10 million subscribers in just one day.

Companies have been grappling for years with how to address outdated cultural stereotypes that were in TV shows and movies decades ago but look jarring today. In “Dumbo,” from 1941, crows that help Dumbo learn to fly are depicted with exaggerated black stereotypical voices. The lead crow’s name is “Jim Crow,” a term that describes a set of laws that legalized segregation. In “Peter Pan,” Native American characters are caricatured. The film debuted in 1953.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mo’Nique is suing Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special. The comedian and Oscar-winning actress says Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special and refused to negotiate further. The suit says that stands in contrast to deals reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars for comedy specials from Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit says Netflix violated California’s fair employment laws and is representative of a major pay gap in all employment for black women. It claims Netflix has a corporate culture that tolerates racial insensitivity and impropriety. Netflix denied the lawsuit’s main allegations in a statement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr.’s “Triggered” is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, although not without an edge. “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” came out last week and tops the hardcover nonfiction list that will appear in the Nov. 24 edition of the Times. Among those celebrating was President Donald Trump, who tweeted “Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, ‘Triggered,’ is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!”

A dagger symbol appears next to the listing, indicating that some of the sales were “bulk purchases,” often meaning that the author or someone associated with the author bought a substantial number of copies. A spokesman for the Republican National Committee, Steve Guest, said Thursday that the RNC has been offering “Triggered” as a fundraising incentive, a common practice for political books.

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 13.8 million people watched live coverage of diplomats William Taylor and George Kent on the first day of the House’s public impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump. The Nielsen company said 10 different networks aired live or taped coverage of the hearing, which stretched nearly six hours on Wednesday. A second hearing is scheduled for Friday.

That compares to the 20.4 million people who watched Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing for his Supreme Court nomination following sexual misconduct allegations in September 2018. Congressional testimony by James Comey (19.5 million) and Michael Cohen (13.8 million) also had more viewers. Former special counsel Robert Mueller had 12.9 million viewers in July.

Fox News Channel was the most popular network for hearing coverage, even though its prime-time opinion hosts have consistently derided the impeachment inquiry. Nielsen said an estimated 2.9 million people watched Fox’s coverage, making it the network’s third most-watched day of the year. MSNBC was second with 2.69 million, ABC had 2.01 million, CBS had 1.97 million, CNN had 1.84 million and NBC had 1.68 million, Nielsen said.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett swung a helmet. The NFL will soon swing back at the Cleveland Browns star. Garrett could be facing an unprecedented league suspension for his violent outburst Thursday night, when he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head during the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win.

Garrett’s shocking actions on national TV will come with a price. It’s possible the league could come down hard on the former No. 1 overall pick, who made strides in cleaning up his game after picking up some personal fouls earlier this season. Following the game, Garrett was contrite, but the damage was already done.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it in the head in the final seconds as the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers ended with a wild brawl between the rivals. Garrett faces a likely suspension for his actions, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely be disciplined for kicking Garrett in the head. Players from both sidelines spilled on the field during the wild melee. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alshon Jeffery missed practice again because of an ankle injury, increasing the possibility Carson Wentz won’t have his two top receivers when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New England Patriots. Jackson had surgery for an abdominal injury last week. He has played only one full game and a handful of series in two others. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

