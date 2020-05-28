DCNR to open state park beaches, pools

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says all state park swimming beaches and some pools will begin phase openings soon.

In a release Thursday, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says effective June 6, all 58 state park beaches will be open to swimming. State park pools will remain closed through at least June 12, with most in designated yellow and green counties reopening June 13.

She says capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50 percent of the normal limit and mitigation measures will be place, including restricting visitor parking. Visitors are being asked to wear a mask, take and use hand sanitizer, don’t hike or recreate in groups, and only to the pools and beaches with family members who all live under the same roof.