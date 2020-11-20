DCNR requiring out-of-state visitors to have COVID test

HARRISBURG – The state DCNR is tightening its COVID-19 policies amid the recent surge of the virus and they say people who don’t comply could be fined. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday effective immediately, out-of-state visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the state.

She says if someone cannot or will not get a test, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Pennsylvania before visiting a state park or forest. Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to comply with those some mitigation efforts if traveling out of state. Dunn says visitors who don’t comply maybe fined between $25 and $300.

In addition, masks are required to be worn in park and related offices, in any other indoor public space including restrooms, during both indoor and outdoor special events and gatherings, and outdoors when visitors are unable to adequately social distance.

The DCNR is also closing all exhibit halls and interpretive areas, and cancelling all indoor programs. All outdoor environmental education and recreation programs will be limited to 20 people, including staff and volunteer leaders.

The DCNR says these changes will remain in effect until at least January 15, 2021.