DCNR planning to reopen state parks, forest facilities this week

HARRISBURG – The state DCNR is now beginning a phased reopening of state park and forest facilities. On its website, the DCNR says all nine marinas in state parks will open Friday, or their typical designated opening date. At least one restroom in day use areas and in marinas at state parks and forests will also be open Friday.

The DCNR says state park and forest campgrounds, offices, and the Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in the counties that are going to the yellow phase will be open May 15. Cabins in yellow counties will not open until June 12, to allow a through cleaning.

The DCNR is also still recommending some precautions, including:

Don’t hike or recreate in groups — go with those under the same roof, and adhere to social distancing (stay 6 feet apart)

Wear a mask

Take hand sanitizer with you and use it regularly

Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow

If you are sick, stay home

Cabins and campgrounds in all other state parks will remain closed. All state park and forest facilities outside the yellow counties will also remain closed, except for one restroom in each day use area and marinas. All playgrounds and nature play areas statewide will remain closed indefinitely, as well as all interpretaive centers and amphitheaters, and all group camping facilities.

Swimming beaches statewide will be closed until June 6. DCNR says it is still discussing with the state Department of health if it can open swimming pools.

All programs, events and large gatherings in red counties are cancelled through June 15, and based on availability, organizers will have options to reschedule later this year. No new reservations are being taken. Yellow counties can hold events with under 25 people and outdoors. Indoor events and events with over 25 in yellow counties are still cancelled. Picnic tables will be dispersed to avoid crowding.