DCNR Announces Measures as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

HARRISBURG – Amid concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that effective , all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March, and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread.

“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, we want to assure our visitors that their health and safety is a primary concern,” Dunn said. “We are taking extra precaution by canceling group activities in an effort to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19, while still allowing visitors access to the recreation and beautiful outdoor places, including fishing during the upcoming trout season, that can help their physical and mental health.”

This cancellation of events applies to all public educational programs, special events such as races and festivals, and teacher and other trainings. This includes programming by Friends groups and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.