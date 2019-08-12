DCNR announces investment expanding AOAA trails

HARRISBURG – The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Coal Township is receiving nearly $200,000 in investments from the DCNR to expand trails and support ATV and snowmobile riding opportunities. In a news release, the DCNR announced it is investing $198,000 for the design of a box culvert under Route 125 in Coal Township, where the AOAA is located.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said funding these riding trails will help attract visitors to the commonwealth and will have a positive economic impact on nearby communities. Other recreation areas in Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, and Indiana counties are also receiving funding.