The state Department of Community and Economic Development is out with a list of businesses which have received waiver (exemption) from the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 required closures. These businesses are allowed to open along with life-sustaining businesses. Nearly 43,000 businesses requested exemptions and just over 6,000 of those businesses received exemptions. To see a list by county, click here:

https://dced.pa.gov/covid-19-exempt-businesses/