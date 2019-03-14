David Herbert drops out of Snyder County Commissioner’s race

SHAMOKIN DAM – A current Shamokin Dam resident has dropped out of the running for Snyder County Commissioner after being threatened with court action by county DA Mike Piecuch. According to the Daily Item, David Herbert is ineligible to serve in the county seat due to a 1985 federal conviction for conspiracy. It was in connection with a kickback scheme involving then-state Treasurer Budd Dwyer, who later committed suicide in front of a group of reporters.

The Daily Item says DA Piecuch notified Herbert in a letter, stating Herbert doesn’t lack the ability, but lacks the eligibility to serve. Piecuch said if necessary, he would file a civil complaint to prevent his name from appearing on the ballot.

Herbert is a former three-term Shamokin Dam Borough Council member and former tax collector. He presently serves on the county planning commission and was recently appointed to the Penn Valley Airport Authority. Piecuch said in the letter Herbert is permitted to serve on the planning commission, but did not address the airport authority appointment or his time as a borough council member.