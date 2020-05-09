Defiance: Dauphin and Lebanon County go ‘yellow,’ defy Governor

UNDATED — Two Pennsylvania Counties will be moving to Phase Yellow of the COVID-19 phased reopening plan, despite an announcement from the Wolf Administration. Pennlive.com reports Dauphin County vice-chairman Mike Pries announced Dauphin County will be joining Lebanon County in moving to yellow on May 15.

In Pennsylvania, 37 out of the state’s 67 counties have reached or been given a date for when they will enter the yellow phase, but Dauphin and Lebanon were not on the list that was released Friday by Governor Tom Wolf. Dauphin County Board Chairman Jeff Haste said in a letter on Friday, “enough is enough” and “it’s time” to reopen the state.