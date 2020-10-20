Danville woman killed in Route 54 pedestrian accident

DANVILLE – A Danville woman is dead from a pedestrian accident Tuesday morning along Route 54 in the area of the borough. Danville Police say 28-year-old Gloria Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Danville officers say Hutchinson attempted to cross the east bound lanes of Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) on foot from the area of a nearby gas station, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the driver attempted to avoid the collision. The accident was first reported around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Montour Street. Route 54 east and west were shut down for about two hours.