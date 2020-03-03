Danville wins sixth straight sweepstakes championship at SCFL tourney

SUNBURY – More success for the Danville High School Forensics Team. In a release, the team says it won the Howard R. Frederick Sweepstakes Award for the sixth straight year. The team earned this while competing at the Scranton Catholic Forensics League National Qualifier Tournament Saturday at Shikellamy High School. The team won the award again for accumulating the most points throughout the entire duration of the season in the Scranton Catholic Forensics League.

Seventeen Danville High School students competed in the tournament, with seven qualifying for the national tournament in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend.

This upcoming weekend, eight Danville students will compete in the Valley Forge District Qualifier Tournament for a chance to compete in the NSDA National Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June. The team will also be hosting its 3rd annual Evening of Forensics Dessert Show Saturday, March 28 at the high school auditorium.