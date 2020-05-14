Class of 2020: Danville to host limited in-person graduation

DANVILLE – Graduating seniors at Danville High School will have an in-person graduation after all, but with many limitations. Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle tells us the limited in-person graduation will be held May 29 in the high school auditorium.

Dr. Boyle says protocols will follow the governor’s ‘yellow phase’ guidelines for Montour County which allow gatherings of up to 25 people. She says students, wearing cap and gowns, will come in groups to receive diplomas and walk across the stage.

At that point, parents of those seniors walking across the stage will be able to take pictures. When one group is done, another comes in, and the whole ceremony goes in a continuous flow. Dr. Boyle says there will also be a PowerPoint playing behind students on the stage.

Speeches will be pre-recorded and posted in a video June 5.