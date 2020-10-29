Danville teachers, board reach tentative agreement, no strike

DANVILLE – There will be no teacher strike after all in the Danville Area School District. Danville Area Education Association President Dave Fortunato says the union and school board reached a tentative agreement during a negotiation session Thursday night with a state mediator.

Fortunato says he can’t give details of the agreement, as the rest of the union is being notified. He says details will be forthcoming in the next few weeks and the deal is scheduled to be ratified by both sides at the November 18 board meeting.

The Danville teachers were due to strike beginning Monday, had both sides not come to an agreement.