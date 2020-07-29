Danville State Hospital patient found dead near Susquehanna River

DANVILLE – A Danville State Hospital patient was found dead near the Susquehanna River and an investigation is underway. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says 61-year-old Gary Hossler was found dead along the bank of the river near Fisher Court Tuesday afternoon.

Lynn says Hossler was out for a perimeter walk from the hospital when he did not return. He says Columbia-Montour 911 was first notified about the incident just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.