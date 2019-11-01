Danville schools and lawmen investigating potential threat

DANVILLE — No details on a new threat are being disclosed, but Danville Area School District announced Friday, they are again dealing with a potential threat. While not elaborating on the specifics, Dr. Ricki Boyle, the acting superintendent at the district, said authorities are involved in diffusing the threat.

Here is the text of district’s message: This is Dr. Boyle from the Danville Area School District. We have been notified of the possibility of a potential threat in the High School for a future date, not today. We are thoroughly investigating and responding to the situation with the local authorities. The safety of your children are our utmost concern. We will update you as additional information becomes available.

WKOK will keep you posted about changes in this developing story.