Danville school district delaying start of school to September 3

DANVILLE – Another Valley school district is pushing back the start of its school year due to pandemic-related concerns. Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says the district is pushing back the start of school from August 27 to September 3. As of now, the last day of school for Danville would be June 4.

She says by doing this, the district hopes this will ‘help things settle’ and help parents feel calmer sending their children back to school –this despite Montour County being in the ‘low’ category of the new guidelines recently sent out by the Departments of Health and Education, meaning schools can hold in-person classes.

Dr. Boyle says the district also has few concerns about bringing in its students located in Northumberland County, where it is listed as ‘moderate’ – meaning hybrid or remote learning should be used to start the academic year.

Danville is the third district to delay the start of school, following Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts. Union County is listed in the highest category of community spread of COVID-19 at ‘substantial’ – which recommend all remote learning to start school.