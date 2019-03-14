Danville school board, Superintendent part ways after 14 months

DANVILLE – After just a little over a year, the Danville Area School District is looking for a new superintendent. The Daily Item reports Danville Superintendent Jason Bendle has resigned by mutual agreement with the school board, effective immediately.

Board members have not said why Bendle stepped down. Board Vice President Erin Ross read a statement at Wednesday night’s board meeting, referring all questions to a Huntingdon Valley law firm hired last month – which Solicitor Carl Beard termed it “personnel issues”- that according to The Daily Item.

Board President Kevin Brouse told The Daily Item, the board talked extensively about its search for a new superintendent in an executive session following the meeting. Brouse says he’s sure the board will have a statement “pretty soon.” Bendle was in the midst of the second of a five-year contract.