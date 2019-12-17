Danville school board picks new member, most members new

DANVILLE — In Montour County, the members of the Danville Area School District school board picked their ninth member at last night’s meeting. The Daily Item reports, Castan Kiersch of Danville, a physical therapist, was the choice of the panel.

Each of the three finalists was asked about future spending, upcoming opportunities for the district and about their experience in conflict resolution. Most of the board members now on the panel were appointed this year following five resignations of Danville school board members.