Danville school board member steps down, two replacements named

DANVILLE – More changes to the Danville school board, as another board member resigns, but two new board members were appointed. School board president Kevin Brouse tells us Heather Hackenberg resigned for personal reasons during last night’s meeting. Brouse also tells us the two new board members appointed were Christina Fish of Danville, and Bonnie Edmeads of Danville.

Fish is a former special education director at Central Columbia School District. She’ll replace Erin Ross, who resigned from the board earlier this month. Edmeads will replace Hackenberg. Edmeads is a retired district superintendent’s assistant and board secretary.

Brouse says the board is still in the process of gathering candidates for the district’s permanent superintendent position. He says the board will interview four out of 12 applicants next Wednesday. Brouse says there will be an update about the search at the June 12 board meeting.