DANVILLE— Two members of the Danville School Board submitted their resignations last night, including the president. Both Kevin Brouse and Dawn Koons-Gill resigned. Brouse served as president and Koons-Gill has been on the board for 12 years. Their resignation letters cited conflicts with other members and a perception of dishonesty. The board also voted 6-2 to accept the resignation of Football Coach Jim Keiser.