Danville presenting COVID-19 reopening plan, will vote soon

DANVILLE – What will the upcoming school year look like in the Danville Area School District during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? We should know soon…A proposal and vote is coming in the next two weeks.

Danville Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says she will be presenting the district’s proposed reopening plan during this Wednesday’s (7/15) school board meeting. A vote will then take place the following Wednesday, July 22.

Dr. Boyle says the intent is for classes to resume in person, but the district is also working on an organized, virtual learning platform. She says that system would be used for education and would be managed by district teachers so students ‘don’t miss a beat’ from classroom learning. Dr. Boyle says this form of learning would be used in case of an all-virtual, or hybrid situation.

If the district operates in person, Dr. Boyle says the district will enforce Governor Tom Wolf’s universal masking rule when social distancing is not possible, and masking would be required on buses. She says the district is also using grant money to purchase smaller furniture for classrooms in order to practice social distancing easier.