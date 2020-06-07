Danville police lead march at large borough protest

DANVILLE – Another peaceful protest in the Valley following the death of George Floyd, this time in Danville, with borough police working with the organizers. Many gathered at the borough’s Memorial Park Sunday afternoon. Protesters lined the park on Bloom Street holding signs and chanting as those driving by honked their horns in support. The group then asked Danville Police to march, and officers actually led the march from the park onto A Street, to the sidewalk of Route 11 (Walnut Street) and back to Memorial Park. Local resident Mya Rivera was the organizer of the event.

Most protesters were wearing masks. This as health experts continue to worry about a spike in COVID-19 cases without social distancing and masking being observed in other protests across the country in the past week.