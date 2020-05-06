Danville planning virtual graduation, still hoping for in-person prom

DANVILLE – There will at least be a virtual graduation for Danville High School seniors, and there is still some hope for a possible in-person prom. Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says the high school’s virtual graduation will take place June 5. She says there will be other virtual events leading up to the graduation. Details are still being finalized, but will be discussed during the May 13 virtual school board meeting.

Dr. Boyle says she’s still hoping the high school can hold an in-person prom at the end of July at Frosty Valley Country Club. She says the idea is a ‘long shot,’ but the district wants to keep the idea alive for the students.

Dr. Boyle says the district will be participating in the ThinkBigPA virtual prom at the end of the month, more on that in a future story.