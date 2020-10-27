Danville Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE – Another student has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Danville Area School District. In an alert to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says one student in the middle school has tested positive and was last in school Monday. She says contact tracting has been completed and parents of students needing to quarantine have been notified. The middle school will remain open.

This is the third school in the district to have at least one positive COVID-19 case. The primary school and high school have had previous cases as well, leading to staggered or remote learning for periods of time.