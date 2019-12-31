Danville man killed in a crash near Turbotville

TURBOTVILLE – A Danville man was killed in a crash on Route 54 near Turbotville Monday afternoon. State police say 21-year-old Brett Stuart was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car and drove off the road and struck a guard rail.

The vehicle rolled several times and Stuart was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center by Life Flight helicopter and pronounced dead.

His passenger, 19-year-old Max John Moynan of Washingtonville, was also transported to Geisinger Medical Center by helicopter and is listed in serious condition. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.