Danville levee project will run through summer

DANVILLE—The Upper Susquehanna River and Hospital Run Levee Modifications Project has begun. The Daily Item says this construction project consists of raising the existing levee top elevation and making other improvements, including modifications to the existing levee access roads, concrete walls, inlet structures, and the extension of existing concrete stormwater headwalls.

The Daily Item reports the proposed levee top is being raise to meet FEMA requirements of 3 feet of freeboard above the 50 precent, 100 year flood water surface elevation. There will be active work sites along the entire length of the levee from Market Street at the Danville Water Treatment Plant to Grant Street. The construction project will take place from now until September. This work will limit public access to the levee for recreational uses.