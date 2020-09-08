Danville kindergarten students sent home after positive COVID case in classroom

DANVILLE – Students from a kindergarten classroom in the Danville Area School District have been sent home after a positive COVID-19 case was reported. Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says sending students in that classroom home was done as a precaution. She says the district is waiting for more specific guidance from the state Department of Health.

Dr. Boyle says the students in that kindergarten classroom will be quarantined for 14 days and will now learn through the district’s ‘bridge model hybrid’ with the teacher doing online instruction from the classroom and no students present.

This newest COVID-19 case is the third in the district since the school year started last Thursday. The first two cases were at Danville High School, where the entire building is conducting virtual learning today, and will move to a hybrid model starting Wednesday through at least September 18. After this third reported case, Dr. Boyle says it’d be ‘foolish’ not to be concerned, after meeting with district administrators Tuesday.