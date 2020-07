DANVILLE – They held out hope as long as they could, but time has run out for Danville High School to host its annual prom. Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle tells us this year’s prom has officially been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dr. Boyle says it ‘still is not a good time’ to hold the event, and the district is turning its full focus to get school reopened. District officials had been hoping to hold prom sometime later this month.