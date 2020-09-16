Danville High School extending hybrid learning through at least October 2

DANVILLE – Hybrid learning will continue at Danville High School through at least the beginning of October, but maybe longer. Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says the hybrid learning at the high school will continue through at least October 2.

But when asked when it would be safe to bring students back to full in-person instruction again, Dr. Boyle says the district wants to see cases in Montour County and the surrounding area go down more frequently. She says there’s been difficulty social distancing students in classrooms as well, and that’s been a factor in that decision as well. So far there have been two positive COVID-19 cases at the high school since the school year started September 3.

Dr. Boyle says the rest of the district will continue a mix of hybrid bridge and cyber learning. She says hybrid bridge learning for the kindergarten classroom that was sent home due to a COVID-19 case recently is going well.