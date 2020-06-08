Danville Fourth grade teacher finalist for PA Teacher of the Year

Danville teacher one of 12 PA Teacher of the Year finalists

DANVILLE – Some more great teachers in the Valley are being recognized on the state level for their dedication in the classroom…that includes Danville Area School District teacher Andrea Baney. She’s one of two Valley teachers named in a group of 12 finalists for this year’s Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year award.

Baney is a fourth grade math teacher at Liberty Valley Intermediate School, “I was excited and just completely blown away that I was selected. I feel incredibly honored to have made it this far through the process because I know how many outstanding teachers there are out there.”

Baney says her keys to successful teaching stem from her biggest influence from her second grade teacher in the Montoursville Area School District, Mrs. Miller, “I remember how she made me feel, and I felt loved, and valued, and supported. Because I felt that way, I felt I could do anything, and I’ve never forgotten that. So to this day, I make it my mission to build a strong relationship with my students. I encourage them to share stories with me and I provide a listening ear when they need one.”

Baney, who says she actually wasn’t always good at math growing up, says she develops student relationships using her ‘guided math’ teaching approach. That’s when she teaches a full group lesson, then breaks students into smaller groups….this to get a better grasp her students’ learning styles.

But Baney says the current pandemic has been a challenge to maintain relationships with students, “The hardest part is just making and being able to connect with everyone. So with phone calls, with Zoom meetings, YouTube videos…I’ve even done paper snail mail letters to my students…and just trying to them aware that I’m still here for them even though we can’t be in the same classroom together.”

Baney also credits her Susquehanna University education, especially getting early hands-on experience beginning her freshman year. Baney’s husband, Greg is also a teacher in the Shikellamy School District, and their son Colton is in first grade in the Lewisburg Area School District.