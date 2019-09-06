Danville football coach suspended again

DANVILLE – Controversy continues to surround the Danville Area High School varsity football program, as its head coach is suspended again. Coach Jim Keiser confirmed to WKOK he was suspended, which began with last Friday night’s game against Loyalsock. Keiser tells us he will not be on the sidelines again for tonight’s game at Warrior Run. Keiser says he’s not sure how long the suspension will last and cannot comment further.

Keiser’s last suspension was a year ago after he got into a dispute with an assistant coach. After that, the school board put him on a ‘performance improvement plan.’ Keiser and his coaching staff were all kept on this season, but if the program failed to comply with the improvement plan, the school board said coaching positions would be opened.

The school board is scheduled to meet this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Danville Primary School. Keiser has been head coach of the Ironmen since 2009. WKOK has reached out to the district for comment.